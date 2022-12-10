Veteran actress Veena Kapoor killed by son over property dispute

In a shocking incident, veteran actress Veena Kapoor was allegedly murdered by her son over a property dispute. According to the police, the 74-year-old actress was repeatedly hit on her head with a baseball bat at her residence in the Kalpataru Society in Juhu, Mumbai. Later, her body was dumped in a river.

Veena’s son killed her over the property dispute of the actress in the Vile Parle area, police alleged. Reportedly, The 43-year-old son bashed her head with a baseball bat multiple times, He then dumped her body in a river, 90 km away from home, in an isolated jungle.

The news of Veena’s murder has sent shock waves across the Tv industry. Her friend and colleague Nilu Kohli took to Instagram to reveal the story behind the brutal murder of the veteran actress.

According to Nilu’s Instagram post, Veena succumbed to her injuries after her son hit her in a fit of rage. The actress continued to describe that the accused then dumped his mother’s body in the Matheran river, near the Raigad district in Maharashtra.

Apparently, it was Veena’s US-based son who had a hunch that something is wrong. He immediately alerted authorities in Mumbai, after which the accused was arrested and interrogated.

During the interrogation, he accused confessed his crime to the Mumbai police and said that he wanted to take a Rs 12 crore plot from his mother. This triggered an argument between him and Veena and he ended up murdering his mother.

Veena Kapoor is known for her works in ‘Mitter Pyare Nu Haal Mureedan Da Kehna’, ‘Dal: The Gang’ and ‘Bandhan Pheron Ke.’ Apart from that, she has also been part of the TV show ‘Britz’, where she featured in two episodes.