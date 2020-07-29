Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, who worked in around 115 films, passed away on Tuesday at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was 86.

Television director and late comedian Jagdeep’s son Naved Jafri tweeted to confirm the news. “We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being. Rest in peace Kumkum aunty,” Naved wrote on Twitter.

Remembering “Kumkum aunty”, Naved also posted a few pictures of the late actress.

Several social media users paid condolences to the late actress.

A user wrote: “May her soul rest in peace.”

“Loved her performances. She was a good actress,” wrote another user.

The cause of her death is yet to be officially announced.

Kumkum was born Zaibunnissa on April 22, 1934, in Hussainabad, Bihar. Her father was Nabab of Hussainabad.

She was spotted by Guru Dutt, who was looking for a good dancer to picturise the immortal song “Kabhi aar kabhi paar” for his 1954 film, “Aar Paar”. Dutt finalised Kumkum and the song went onto become a huge hit. Dutt then gave her a role in his 1957 classic, “Pyaasa”. Kumkum worked with Shammi Kapoor in “Mem Saheb” (1956) and had a lead role opposite the actor “Char Dil Char Raahein” (1959).

A fine Kathak dancer, she trained under Pandit Shambhu Maharaj.

Kumkum’s notable films include “Mr. X In Bombay”, “Mother India”, “Son Of India”, “Kohinoor”, “Ujala”, “Naya Daur”, “Shreeman Funtoosh”, “Raja Aur Runk”, “Lalkaar”, and “Geet”.

She starred opposite Ashim Kumar in the first Bhojpuri film, “Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo” (1963).

(With inputs from IANS)