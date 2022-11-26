Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

Pune: Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after a prolonged illness in Pune on Saturday, hospital sources said. He died at the age of 77.

Gokhale was suffering from multiple illnesses and undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. His condition deteriorated this afternoon and he breathed his last later on the same day.

On Wednesday, some news channels started reporting that the actor has passed away but Gokhale’s daughter has refuted the reports and clarified that Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale is still critical and on life support, he has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him.

He is the son of the prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakhant Gokhale. The actor was seen in popular Bollywood films were Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999), where he was Aishwarya Rai’s music maestro father. He also played a part in Kamal Haasan’s “Hey Ram” 2001), as Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007) and in Priyadarshan’s rib-tickler “De Dana Dan” (2009) and many others.

He also directed a Marathi film “Aaghaat” in 2010. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film “Anumati” and was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in Theatre.