Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi succumbed to lung failure

Veteran film actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who is best known for his roles in the popular DD series Nukkad and movies like Lagaan and Chak De! India, passed away on Tuesday from lung failure at a local hospital, according to his director Ramesh Talwar.

The veteran actor was in his early 70s and was suffering from breathing alignment. He had been bedridden for the past year and was undergoing treatment at Surya Nurshing’s home in suburban Mumbai, Talwar told PTI.

He added, “He passed away at the hospital around 1 p.m. as both his lungs failed.”

Amrohi’s frequent theatre collaborator and Lagaan co-star Akhilendra Mishra revealed that he had been ill for a long time.

Mishra told PTI that “he was an active member of IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association) Mumbai” and my theatre senior since the 1970s.

He added that at 7.30 p.m., the actor’s final rites will be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan.

Stage and film actor Danish Husain took to Twitter to pay condolences.

“Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth,” Husain wrote. See post here.

After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi started his career in theater. He played smaller but important roles in over 150 movies and close to a dozen TV shows.

He is best known for playing Karim, a barber, in the late 1980s television series Nukkad. He also played Anand Akela, one of Raveena Tandon’s suitors, in Andaz Apna Apna. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s support staff in Chak De and the Cricket Commentator in Lagaan! India.

Amrohi’s other notable titles are ’90s hit films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq, and the 1988 TV series Mirza Ghalib. His last reported film credit was Sadak 2 (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original Sadak.