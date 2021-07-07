Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai at 7.30 am today, says Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the actor. He was 98.

Earlier on June 30, he was admitted to the ICU of Hinduja hospital after he complained of breathing issues.

Prior to that, the actor was also admitted to the same hospital due to episodes of breathlessness.

Kumar’s career spans over five decades with hits like “Mughal-e-Azam”, “Devdas”, “Naya Daur”, and “Ram Aur Shyam”. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film “Qila”.

Last year, the actor did not celebrate his birthday as he lost his two brothers in 2020. Speaking about the same, his wife Saira Banu had said, “Dilip Sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.”

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had been in isolation since March 2020, due to the Covid pandemic.

