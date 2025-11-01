Veteran actor Dharmendra admitted to hospital, see details here

Advertisement

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised ahead of 90th birthday, said reliable sources. However, his PR Team has clarified that there is, ‘no reason to worry.’

Bollywood legend and Indian cinema’s “He-Man” Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week. With his 90th birthday on December 8, the news has caused widespread concern among his fans and well-wishers on social media.

However, sources close to the family immediately clarified that the hospitalization was only a precautionary measure and for a regular check-up. According to reports, the 89-year-old actor is undergoing some routine medical tests for age-related health issues.

A source told media personnel, that Dharmendra is currently in Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is healthy and he often goes to the hospital for regular medical check-ups, which is why he has to stay here now. Other media outlets have also clarified that it is, nothing serious, just a regular medical check-up.

Advertisement

Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have been keeping a close eye on the process despite their busy schedules. The actor’s team issued a statement saying that it is nothing serious and that he has been to the hospital for regular check-ups in the past few weeks.

This is not the first time that Dharmendra’s hospital visit has been a topic of discussion. In April 2025, he underwent a cataract surgery, which also went viral at the time. Fans are praying for the actor and reminiscing about his legendary roles in films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, and ‘Chupke Chupke’.

A few days before his hospitalisation, Dharmendra shared the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Ikkis’. The war drama, based on the life of Paramvir Chakra winner Second Lieutenant Arun Kshetrapal, is likely to release in December, on his birthday.

There is no information about his discharge time yet, but the family remains optimistic. Fans have been pouring in their love on social media and hoping to see him on the silver screen soon. Dharmendra’s enduring legacy as a versatile actor ensures that he will remain an everlasting icon in Bollywood.