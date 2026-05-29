Veteran Actor Anupam Kher announces his 552nd film ‘Ram Bhoomi’ on social media

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Mumbai: Veteran Actor Anupam Kher took to his instagram account and announced his 552nd film named Ram Bhoomi with pride and happiness yesterday.

In the post, Anupam Kher is seen holding a clapper board with a big smile on his face in which the name of the movie is written with the scene number, shot number and take number is written. He has written a beautiful note in which he happily and proudly announces the film and seeks good wishes for the success of the film.

The note was written in Hindi and it reads, “I am extremely happy and proud to announce my 552nd film, “Ram Bhoomi.”

He adds, “Every decade… every century…a story comes along that needs to be told. A story of truth. A story of faith. And a story of homecoming.”

Lastly he wrote, “It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of this journey. Your love, blessings, and good wishes will be needed. Jai Shri Ram.”

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Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The upcoming Anupam Kher film will be directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh. The first look of the film hints towards the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. But the confirmation of the storyline is yet to be revealed.

The filmmaker is yet to announce the release date and more details related to the film.