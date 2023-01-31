Disha Patani explores Mumbai streets with K-popper Jackson Wang

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani is well-known for her devotion to K-pop. On social media and in person, the actress frequently expresses her admiration for Korean movies, anime, and songs.

She was last seen enjoying the company of Jackson Wang, a member of the South Korean boy band Got7, who was in India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, and soaked in the atmosphere of the streets of Mumbai with Disha.

Ngl I came to know Disha Patani’s existence yesterday. 🫣 And I already love her for showing Jackson around Mumbai. To see him relaxed, carefree and happy is everything to me. pic.twitter.com/btCouZBzI3 — Yu ¬~ (@yu_ni852) January 31, 2023

Wang delivered a power-packed performance on the second day of the music festival. And the actress explored the streets of Mumbai with him on an open bus.

Disha is no stranger to collaborating with international stars, She has earlier worked with Jackie Chan in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’. Time and again the actress has left audiences impressed with her sizzling dance numbers on the national and international stage.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

(Inputs from IANS)

Also read: Hrithik Roshan hosts K-Pop star Jackson Wang at home