Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London amid income tax probe

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Mumbai: The veteran producer’s hospitalisation comes days after Income Tax searches at 12 Mumbai locations linked to him and others over alleged overseas film-funding irregularities.

According to reports, Bhagnani was contacted about his health and asked to be left “alone”. No further details about his medical condition have been made public so far.

The development comes days after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at 12 locations in Mumbai linked to Bhagnani, actor Rakul Preet Singh and production house Panorama Studios.

The searches are reportedly part of a probe into suspected financial irregularities involving film-financing transactions and alleged overseas movement of funds.

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Authorities have not publicly disclosed the findings of the searches or confirmed that any tax violation has been established.

The investigation remains ongoing. Bhagnani founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with Coolie No. 1.

He has since backed films including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Bell Bottom and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.