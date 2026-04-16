Varun Tej fractures his knee during Bhari film shooting, he has undergone surgery and is recovering

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Hyderabad: Actor Varun Tej fractured his knee during Bhari film shooting due to which the shootin of the film is paused. It is reportedly said that the actor got injured while practicing volleyball for the shooting.

Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram and shared updates about his injury, surgery and recovery status under medical supervision.

“We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision,” read the statement.

The note further added, “We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time.” Niharika did not address when Varun is expected to resume work on Bhari.

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Bhari is a upcoming Telugu sports drama starring Varun Tej, directed by Yadhu Vamsi and produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures. A poster of the film was released by the makers in the month of March.

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela)