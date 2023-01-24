Varun, Pulkit, Manjot-starrer ‘Fukrey 3’ to release on Sep 7

Mumbai: The comedy film “Fukrey,” starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha, will release its third installment on the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami.

‘Fukrey 3’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Varun took to Twitter to express his excitement: “A Film Which is truly special to me. A Film I started my journey with. A Character which is synonym to my Name! ‘Choocha’ Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath Milte hai 7th Sep’23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! #fukrey3 #choochaisback.”

The first installment was released in 2013 and ‘Fukrey Returns’ released in 2017.

The film revolves around four friends Honey, Choocha, Lalli and a lady gangster Bholi Punjaban.

(Inputs from IANS)