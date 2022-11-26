Varun, Kriti-starrer ‘Bhediya’ rakes in Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one

Entertainment
By IANS 0
bhediya day 1 box office collection
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy ‘Bhediya’ has minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one.

A statement released by the makers read: “Creature Comedy #Bhediya opened to 12.06 crores gross box office worldwide on Friday, Day One.”

Related News

‘Bhediya’ to be screened at 53rd edition of IFFI…

‘Bhediya’ Special trailer of Varun Dhawan…

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti to go on a madcap flight of comedy with…

In Bhediya’s new poster Varun Dhawan turns into fierce…

“The film grew substantially by Friday evening, displaying a fantastic upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 per cent growth over Friday morning, amidst positive reviews & word of mouth.”

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, released on Friday. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.