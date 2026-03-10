Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ gets new release date

Advertisement

New Delhi: The release of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has been postponed for the second time, with the makers announcing a new theatrical date of June 12, 2026.

The film was previously scheduled to release on June 5, 2026, and was originally slated for April 10, 2026, before being rescheduled earlier this year.

The makers confirmed the latest change through an official statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the statement, the team clarified that the decision was made after reviewing recent developments and the broader industry situation. “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release,” the statement read.

The producers further emphasised the importance of cooperation within the film industry. “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy.

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the film features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles.

Interestingly, the film’s title is inspired by a hit track from David Dhawan’s 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Varun Dhawan was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Released in theatres on October 2, the film also featured Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, and followed the story of two former lovers in Delhi attempting to rekindle their romance, leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings and unexpected relationships.