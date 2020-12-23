Varun Dhawan Reveals 3 B-Town Stars Warned Him Regarding Working With Sara

Bhubaneswar: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming movie which is a remake of Coolie No 1.

In a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun revealed that he was warned by his B-town friends regarding Sara.

Aapko khulkar hasaane, aapko entertain karne, aur aapke weekend ko no. 1 banaane aa rahein hai humaare special guests Coolie NO.1 ki star cast #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/m5Cx0nKxes — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 22, 2020

Sara Ali Khan made her debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She is currently working opposite Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit with the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor as lead actors.

Sara had said in a recent interview that the remake should be viewed with an open mind.

The new Coolie No 1 is directed by the same director David Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever.

The remake is scheduled for a Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video.