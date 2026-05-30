Varun Dhawan moves Delhi High Court over deepfakes, identity misuse

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan moved the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights, becoming yet anotherBollywood star to go to court to prevent misuse of digital identities and AI generated content.

The petition, moved by the actor, demanded legal recourse against unspecified individuals and groups that were allegedly using the actor’s photograph, name, voice, and likeness across various platforms without proper permission.

Issues like deepfake videos, morphing and doctored images, unofficial merchandise, and objectionable content related to the actor’s identity were highlighted in the suit.

During a recent hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh said an interim order will be passed to protect the personality rights of the actor. The court added that content involving misuse of Dhawan’s likeness, such as deepfakes, illegal material, etc. May be directed to be taken down.

Advertisement

According to the reports, multiple online links of infringing content were submitted by Dhawan’s legal team, and the court also demanded to know specific details regarding the infringing links and the digital platforms on which the content was found.

The case is part of a broader trend in the entertainment business as the abuse of AI software creates and distributes fabricated visuals, videos, and promotional content by appropriating the identity of celebrities.

Apart from Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, and Naga Chaitanya, among several others, have moved court to claim personality rights online.