Varun Dhawan Gets Married To Childhood Sweetheart Natasha Dalal, See First Pics Of Wedding

varun dhawan marriage

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared the first image of his marriage with Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening, after the ceremony happened earlier in the day.

The actor, who was tightlipped about the wedding all along, posted a picture of the newly-wed couple on his official Instagram page with a short caption note.

“Life long love just became official,” Varun captioned the image.

 

Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug on Sunday in the presence of family and close friends.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

Photo Credit: IANS

The newlywed also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

Celebrations had started in the marriage venue, The Mansion Resort, in Alibaug on January 22 with the wedding taking place on Sunday.

