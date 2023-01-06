Urvashi Rautela shares picture of hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted, Netizens call her Stalker

Cricketer Rishabh Pant recently made it to the news for his near-fatal accident. The batsman was reportedly involved in a car accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant was then shifted to a Dehradun hospital after initially being admitted to a private facility in Roorkee. The cricketer was recently transferred to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

On Thursday Urvashi Rautela once again came to our attention with her tradition of cryptic posts. On her Instagram story last night, the actress posted a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The name of the city was tagged on the image, which was shared without a caption.

Urvashi began receiving slurs from online users as soon as she shared the hospital photo. A screenshot of her Instagram story is shared on Twitter. A user wrote, “This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name.” Another said, “If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi.” Some even called her a “stalker.”



“This Urvashi Rautela thing is so triggering. She’s stalking the guy and no one is stopping her? And this level of depravity while he’s in a hospital???.”

“When they will issue notice to #UrvashiRautela for stalking a man.”

“If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name.”

“Dhek behen hmlog sbko pta h tereko footage khane m bohut mza aata hai…Chodr de #Pant bhai ko #UrvashiRautela.

“In India, Men do not have any recourse against obsessed Women It’s NOT FUNNY anymore @UrvashiRautela”, said another.

One tagged her as the “most toxic woman of the century”.

A user said that Urvashi is influenced by films such as ‘Darr’ and ‘Raanjhana’.

“I am not sure about Rishabh Pant, but I am very afraid of Urvashi Rautela. Seems to have been heavily influenced by Darr, Raanjhana, and the likes.”

“Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame. He is Not Well and went Through a Major accident. This is not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment!,” said an angered social media user.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who recently sustained injuries following a car accident, was brought to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance for surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee in his Mercedes car.

(Inputs from IANS)