Urvashi Rautela
Photo: Bollywood Hungama

Urvashi Rautela shares bikini pic, urges all to ‘spread smiles’

By IANS
0

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela on Monday took to social media and shared a throwback picture that sees her strike a scorching pose in a blue bikini.

Sharing the stunning image, Urvashi gave her fans a message amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Spread smiles, not germs,” she wrote.

Photo: IANS

Reacting to the post, a user commented: ” Beautiful.”

Related News

Disha Patani shares sun-kissed selfie to brighten up fans

Vin Diesel’s son says COVID-19 is ‘helping us in…

Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund

Have Alia and Ranbir moved in together? Video triggers…

Another one wrote: “what a smile.”

Urvashi’s picture was taken in Maldives a while back.

Urvashi Rautela.

Despite the fact that she is yet to break into the top league of Bollywood actresses, Urvashi has emerged as a major sensation and influencer on social media with a following that seems to be burgeoning by the day, thanks to her pictures and video posts that range from the goofy to the gorgeous. Her dance videos as well as clips of funny antics are a huge hit, as are her still pictures that define fashion and oomph.

On the film front, Urvashi, who was last seen in the multistarrer comedy “Pagalpanti”, will be next seen in the comedy drama “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Disha Patani shares sun-kissed selfie to brighten up fans

Entertainment

Vin Diesel’s son says COVID-19 is ‘helping us in more ways than…

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan contributes Rs 1 crore to PM-Cares fund

Entertainment

Have Alia and Ranbir moved in together? Video triggers rumours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.