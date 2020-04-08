Urvashi Rautela bedroom photos
Photo: Inkhabar

Urvashi Rautela sets the temperature high with a hot bedroom pic

By IANS
0

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has done it again! Maintaining current form, she has uploaded yet another fresh oomph-loaded picture for her fans. This time the actress strikes a sultry pose in her bedroom.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph. In the picture, she can be seen lying on a bed in a pose that clearly aims to raise the heat.

She flaunts her svelte figure in all-white lacy-satin nightwear, showing ample cleavage.

 

Instead of giving a caption, she asked for one from her fans.

“Best caption wins,” she teased her fans.

There were suggestions galore of course, as captions for the pic that is currently drawing over 970K likes.

A user wrote: “Hot”.

Another quipped: “Take it easy Urvashi”.

“Always sexy,” said a fan.

One called her the “vaccine for coronavirus”.

Urvashi, an ardent social media user, keeps updating her fans about her life through the platform.

She regularly shares sexy pictures of herself. Just recently she shared a photograph of herself in a black dress with a thigh high slit which went viral on social media.

On the acting front, Urvashi was last seen in “Pagalpanti” directed by Anees Bazmee.

