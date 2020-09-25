Urvashi rautela remo dsouza
Urvashi Rautela with Remo D'Souza (Photo: IANS)

Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D’Souza

By IANS

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza and actress Urvashi Rautela have joined hands for a project.

The details of the project are still under wraps, but the actress has shared the experience of working with the filmmaker.

“Working under Remo Sir’s vision is indeed a great opportunity for any artiste. We were supposed to work together two years back however, that didn’t happen. I’m blessed he chose me again. He’s one of the most inspiring, supportive and wonderful directors I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

Related News

Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Mahesh Bhatt served…

Urvashi on tweet plagiarism: Team behind celeb looks after…

Urvashi Rautela feels the release of her first international…

Urvashi Rautela urges all to follow PM Modi’s lockdown…

“We had shot in Goa because Goa means beautiful golden beaches and history that is associated with this state. We have captured a lot of natural beauty. We had also shot in very beautiful old churches and beaches,” she added.

Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Film and music fraternity mourn singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise

Entertainment

Disha Patani becomes ‘beauty’ brand ambassador

Entertainment

Rakul, Deepika’s manager Karishma reach NCB office for questioning in drug case

Entertainment

NCB Clones Rhea Chakraborty’s Mobile Phone To Get WhatsApp Chats Access

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7