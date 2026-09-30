Urvashi Rautela seeks Rs 7,000 crore damages from US-based ai firm

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Mumbai: Actor Urvashi Rautela’s team has announced that it is pursuing legal remedies against a LA -based artificial intelligence company over the alleged unauthorised use of her name, images and videos.

In a statement shared on social media, Rautela’s team said damages were currently being assessed at Rs 7,000 crore, alleging that the company had generated significant commercial value by using the actor’s identity and content without authorisation.

The company was not named in the statement.

The dispute follows an interview in which Rautela was asked about Bollywood and artificial intelligence.

She said AI was affecting the Hindi film industry while also expressing her love for Bollywood.

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Sheeraz Hasan, founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, subsequently responded to Rautela’s remarks.

He said AI could be used to create films, digital characters and other entertainment formats, arguing that the industry would need to adapt to the technology.

Rautela’s case comes amid growing concerns over the use of celebrities’ names, images, voices and digital likenesses in AI-generated content.

Other Indian actors have also raised concerns over deepfakes and unauthorised use of their identities.