Urvashi Rautela Posts Picture On The Completion Of First Schedule Of ‘Inspector Avinash’

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has completed her first schedule of shoot for the web series Inspector Avinash.

Posting a sunkissed picture from the set, Urvashi wrote as caption: “That’s a wrap of 1st schedule. Last day on the set of the first schedule of #InspectorAvinash I get extremely excited when I’m offered a role that demands a lot of homework & preparation Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last few weeks with, my hero #RandeepHooda & my amazing director #NeerajPathak. So special to be at work. #grateful.”

The series, directed by Neeraj Pathak, is based on the true story of police officer Avinash Mishra and his war against crime in Uttar Pradesh. Inspector Avinash will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist’s wife Poonam Mishra.

She recently said she has been understanding everything about the real Poonam Mishra including her style of dressing by spending time with her.

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in the music video Woh chaand kaha se laogi opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. She has a new music video lined up titled Teri load ve.

The actor earlier thanked her fans when she touched the 34-million follower mark on Instagram. She celebrated by posting a video where she feeds a crocodile.