Urvashi Rautela posts a sexy back pic while bored

By IANS
25

Mumbai: Actress-and-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela shared an oomph-loaded photograph of herself in a new post because she got “bored in the house” amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Urvashi on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a beautiful multicoloured backless dress. In the photograph, Urvashi is seen flaunting her back towards the camera.

“Bored in the house and i’m in the house bored,” she captioned the image.

Her snapshot has won over 621K hearts on the photo-sharing application.

This is not the first time Urvashi has posted a sizzling picture of herself. The former beauty queen on Thursday shared a photograph of herself in a fiery orange coloured bikini.

