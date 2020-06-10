Urvashi Rautela feels the release of her first international film is ‘surreal’

Mumbai: Actress and social media sensation Urvashi Rautela is super excited about the release of her first international film “Aislados”.

Urvashi took to Twitter to talk about the release of the film. The former beauty pageant winner also shared how proud she feels to represent India on the global platform.

“It’s surreal my first International film project titled “AISLADOS” out soon! I have been representing India from the very beginning. It started with the Miss Tourism World stage in 2011 China, Miss Asian Supermodel in South Korea and Miss Universe stage 2015 in Las Vegas,” tweeted the actress.

“I’m glad that my efforts have been appreciated and recognised. I’m a proud Indian and wear that on my sleeve. It’s humbling to be on the receiving end of such love, support and acceptance for me as an entertainer in new geographies,” expressed Urvashi in a separate tweet.

Back in Bollywood, Urvashi is waiting for the release of her film “Virgin Bhanupriya” on OTT.