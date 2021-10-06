Uri Actress, Yami reveals she has a non-curable skin disease

By KalingaTV Bureau
uri actress suffering from skin disease
Pic Credits: The Tribune

Mumbai: After being loved for her elegance. Uri Actress, Yami Goutam revealed that she is suffering from a skin disease called  Keratosis-Pilaris.

The actress took to Instagram to share her unedited pictures of herself showcasing all her “flaws”. Reportedly, Yami shared 5 pictures and penned down a note, which read:

It read, “Hello my insta family, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be… (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbour aunty makes it out to be) I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it.”

She added, “I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful :)”

It is to be noted that the post struck a chord with the netizens.

