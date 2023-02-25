Urfi Javed reveals about committing suicide, Accuses father of Verbal and physical abuse

Television actress Urfi Javed, who is widely known for her quirky dress styles, makes headlines almost every day. Recently, in an interview with Dirty Magazine, Urfi opened up about her childhood and how difficult it was, and she accused her father of abusing her.

In the interview, “She said that, she grew up in a strict conservative family in Lucknow. She accused her father for verbal and physical abuse. He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn’t allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me,” Uorfi told Dirty magazine.

When asked about her fashion choices she said, “Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi (What shows sells. I do not wish to cover up in a bedsheet, I want to show my body and that is my choice). I don’t even have anything [gesturing at her chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big b***** and a big a** imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my n******. I haven’t shown my v*****. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do. But I am capitalising on the sexualisation.”

Recently, Urfi shot for a magazine photoshoot in six different looks designed by six prominent designers, including Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishara, and others.