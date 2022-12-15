Urfi Javed posts in a black strapped monokini, calls herself ‘vulgar yet pretty’

With her ever-so-experimental fashion trends, Urfi Javed manages to make it to the headlines every now and then. The Bigg Boss OTT fame manages to keep her followers hooked, by being pretty regular with her posts. The 25-year old is a social media enthusiast and makes the internet go crazy with her posts.

The social media enthusiast recently dropped a seemingly sensational video of her. Yet again, the video took the internet by a toll. In her latest video, she can be seen in a black strapped monokini. She even captioned the video “Shameless, distasteful, vulgar but still so pretty.” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Upon being shared, Urfi Javed’s latest video has successfully garnered over 2 million views. In a very short span of time, it has also managed to gather over 2 lakh likes and comments in several. Like any of her other videos, the internet got wholly divided into two. While many comments remained sarcastic and made fun of her, some of her loyal fans did not stay back in filling her comments section with red hearts.

Earlier she had made it to the headlines with her Oops! moment at the airport where her saree pallu caused her a lot of trouble. Javed gained stardom with reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 1, back in 2021.