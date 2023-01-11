Urfi Javed looks stunning in her Pink Backless Salwar Suit at the Airport, Netizens says “Unbelievable”

Television actress Urfi Javed, who is widely known for her quirky dress styles, makes headlines almost every day. Recently, the actress was papped at the airport wearing a baby pink suit, but there’s a catch.

Urfi nailed her new appearance with a beautiful touch of grace. The actress’s most recent outfit, a baby pink salwar suit, has internet users swooning over her stunning appearance. Urfi dazzled everyone in her stunning and seductive traditional attire while also making jokes with the photographers.

In one of many clips from the airport, the actor may be seen speaking to paparazzi, where she can be heard saying, “Mere saath hi the, meri flight me, bohot acche hain (We were together in the flight, he is very nice). Humne bohot baate kari (We chatted a lot). Maine unko bola hai ki aapko pata hai na ki main aapki poti hoon (I have told him that I am your granddaughter). Ab jaydad ke teen hisse hone waale hain (Now the property will have to be divided among three).”

Another video reveals Urfi’s sexy backless salwar suit. As usual, opinions on her seductive appearance varied. A user wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE FOR A CHANGE😂😂.” While some trolled her, others dropped fire emojis.

