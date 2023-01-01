Urfi Javed goes TOPLESS on Mumbai streets, BJP leader Chitra Wagh demands her arrest

Tv actress Urfi Javed often makes it to the headlines for her bizarre fashion choices. However recently, she has also been the talk of the town for her legal issue. Yet another potential legal trouble has landed on the Biggboss OTT contestant after the state president of Mahila Morcha of BJP in Maharashtra, Chitra Wagh, criticized the social media sensation for going nude on Mumbai streets.

Recently, Urfi went viral on social media for wearing a black cutout top with a mini skirt as she stepped out in the city for work. Her dress had so many cuts that she was almost nude which has now sparked issues among many.

Chitra took to her Twitter to accuse Urfi of “indulging in nudity publically on the streets of Mumbai.” She also demanded that Urfi should be arrested.

The Mahila Morcha state president tweeted, “What’s happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible.” She went on to add, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Affected by the incident, Urfi took to her Instagram stories to share a post slamming the allegations against her.

She openly challenged Wagh to disclose her assets and tell the world honestly where politicians get their earnings. If the politician accepts her challenge then she is ready to go to jail she said. Urfi further questioned her why didn’t the state president of the BJP do anything when male members of her party were accused of harassment- why did not she help those women? she asked.

This isn’t the first time Urfi has gotten herself into a controversy. However, the actress continues to keep her bold attitude amid all controversies.