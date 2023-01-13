Urfi Javed files complaint against BJP leader Chitra Wagh for Criminal Intimidation

Television actress Urfi Javed, who has spoken up about BJP leader Chitra Wagh’s police complaint against her for sporting objectionable clothes in the streets of Mumbai, has filed a complaint against her.

According to Times of India, Urfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute on Friday, said, “I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP party worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media).”

“I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission with a written complaint for taking further action,” He added.

Urfi Javed had previously written in an Instagram story about Chitra Kishor Wagh and targeted her on social media, “Iknow it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these peoples are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself orsay my mind and get killed by them. But again I didn’t start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f**king reason.”

