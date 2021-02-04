Upcoming Web Series And Movies To Stream In February, Know Details Here

Since the beginning of lockdown in India, there has been a rise in viewership of content on OTT platforms. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video were some of the major international streaming platforms operating in India for few years. However, Disney+ Hotstar has also garnered viewership in India by offering wide variety of series and movies in various genres.

If you are a person who loves to stream and are in search for content, then these are few upcoming movies and series you should check out.

The Family Man Season 2

This series revolves around the incidents faced by a spy named Srikant Tiwari which is played by Manoj Bajpayee. This socio-political action series will be the second instalment to the successful Season 1 (The Family Man). The important characters in this season will include Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya, Sharad Kelkar and south star Samantha Akkineni.

The series is scheduled to release on February 12 and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Girl on the Train

This movie starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role is a Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s novel published in 2015. The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in important roles. Hollywood has already adapted the novel into a movie in 2016 with Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The movie is scheduled to release on February 26 and will stream on Netflix.

1962: The War in the Hills

Abhay Deol will be seen as a soldier leading troops during 1962 Sino- Indian War in this series. This series is expected to bring out many incidents during the war.

The series is scheduled to release on February 26 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pitta Kathalu

This is a Telegu movie which will be presented in a four-part anthology similar to Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. The movie will be based on four bold female characters and their life. The movie stars Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

The movie is scheduled to release on February 19 and will stream on Netflix.