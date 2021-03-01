Upcoming Indian Web Series And Movies In March 2021 You Can Look For

Bhubaneswar: The rise in viewers on the OTT (Over The Top) platform in India has opened up doors for a different form of entertainment platform. Unlike shows on Television channels, the viewers have the liberty of accessing content on the devices anytime and anywhere.

Here are a few movies and web-series you might like to watch:

Bombay Begums

The series features Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand and will be streaming on Netflix from March 8. The series revolves around five ambitious women from various classes of society and their desires and disappointments. The story is based in present day Mumbai.



(video credits- netflix)

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

The series revolves around the events on November 26, 2008 attacks in Mumbai and portrays the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics of hospitals involved in treating the injured. The series features Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 2021.



(video credits- amazon prime video india)

The Married Woman

The Married Woman is a drama series about the relationship of two women who are falling. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Manju Kapur. This series features Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead roles and will be streaming on AltBalaji from March 8.



(video credits- altbalaji)

Pagglait

The movie is based on a young widow who is unmoved by the death of her husband. The movie is a light-hearted drama and features Sanya Malhotra in the pivotal role. The movie will stream on Netflix from March 26.



(video credits- netflix)

Indoo Ki Jawani

The plot of the movie is based on romance that ignites between two youth and later takes an interesting twist. The movie is a comedy-drama and features Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, and Abir Sengupta. The movie will stream on Netflix from March 11.



(video credits- t-series)