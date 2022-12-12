Uorfi Javed lands in legal trouble for alleged obscenity

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed against Uorfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places, said Police on Sunday.

As per reports, a written application was submitted at Andheri police station on Friday by Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh.

After this complaint, the reality TV star has again landed in trouble and controversies.

Few days back, the actress got involved in a heated argument with author, writer Chetan Bhagat after getting slammed by him for “distracting the youth of the country”.

Uorfi Javed, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame is often trolled and trends on social media for her hilarious fashion statement. Her unusual outfits often become a topic of discussion. She is often attacked on social media and in public places for the kind of dresses she wears but it seems nothing bothers her.