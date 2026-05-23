Unmadam teaser: Kunchacko Boban set to re-investigate a mysterious case amid family crisis

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Thiruvananthapuram : The teaser of Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose starrer Malayalam psychological thriller ‘Unmadam’ is finally out. The film is centred around a cop story, hinting at a narrative which revolves around a mysterious case file.

Directed by the debutant Kiran Das, as per the teaser, the film follows the story of a police officer who is going through a crisis in his family. During the times when his family appears to be in shambles, the actor decides to re-investigate a long-unsolved case believed to possess supernatural elements.

The film is bankrolled by Panorama Studios. Kunchacko Boban shared the teaser on its Instagram handle.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Siddique, Sudheesh, Vishak Nair, Sabumon, Kottayam Nazeer, Jijoy Rajagopal, Gokulan, Arun Cherukavil, Unni Lalu, Shaju Sreedhar, Krishna Praba, Kiran Peethambaran, Vishnu, Raina Radhakrishnan, Sijoy Varghese and Vighneshwar Suresh.

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The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios and is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The makers have not unveiled the theatrical release date yet.

The actor Kunchacko Boban was last seen in the movie ‘Patriot.’ It also starrer Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles.

It was directed by Mahesh Narayanan and was released earlier this year. As for Lijomol Jose, the actress was last seen in the film ‘Baby Girl’, which was directed by Arun Varma and written by the screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. It was released in January 2026.

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(ANI)