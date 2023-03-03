Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat, detained

Two men trespassed into superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat on Thursday. They reportedly broke into the residence and entered SRK’s house by scaling the outer compound wall. The security guards apprehended the men, and then they informed the Bandra police and handed them over to the cops.

During the police inquiry, the men claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the Pathaan actor. The accused are between the ages of 21 to 25 years.

According to a report by ETimes, the fans broke into the Mannat compound while SRK was away filming Jawan. This occurred late on Wednesday night. SRK returned home later that night, in the early hours of Thursday, and went to bed. After that, Mannat security personnel apprehended the two fans hiding on the premises.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan, which has broken numerous box office records. Apart from that, SRK will next star in Atlee’s directorial debut, Jawan, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in June this year.