Twitteratis trended Anu Malik for copying Israel’s national anthem for Mera Mulk Mera Desh

By KalingaTV Bureau
Photo credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Twitter users have showered trolls accusing famous Bollywood music director Anu Malik of plagiarising Israel’s national anthem for the song Mera Mulk Mera Desh, from the film Diljale.

After hearing Israel’s national anthem being played on the Tokyo Olympic 2020 on Sunday, Twitter users have constantly trolling Anu Malik. The accusation states that the music for the song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from the 1996 movie Diljale has been copied from Israel’s national anthem.

The patriotic song was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan. Starring Ajay Devgan in its video, this song has been cherished by Indians ever since. Until, Artem Dolgopyat won Isreal’s first Olympics gymnastics gold medal and the country’s national anthem-Hatikvah- played while presenting the medal.

“Israel won their second-ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik,” a Twitter user joked. “Entire Israel stood up and saluted Anu Malik when they won gold! Kind of respect Anu Malik doesn’t get in his own India! Sad,” a tweet read.

Anu Malik has also been accused of plagiarising music several times in the past. Songs like Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho, Neend Churayi Meri and Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha are a few songs that sound similar to or inspired by international songs.

