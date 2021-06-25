Twitter users asks Sonu Sood to help burn injury baby, actor gives assurance

A Twitter user has asked Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood to extend a helping hand in the treatment of a burn-injured baby. Staying true to his philanthropic nature, the actor has promised to help the victim as soon as possible.

Sonu Sood has shared the tweet to which he was tagged. A Twitter user named SK had shared a picture of the baby who has suffered major burn injuries.

SK mentioned that the baby belonged to his friend and was badly injured in a fire accident. After visiting local hospitals they were informed that the operation to treat the burn injuries would cost around Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakhs. Even though the matter was informed to the district collector no monetary help was received.

Sonu Sood was not the only one who was requested for the financial help. SK had also tagged Indian Men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli as well as batsman Hanuma Vihari seeking their support.

However, Sonu Sood, who has helped many people during the COVID pandemic time, came forward to help the child with an assurance of providing proper treatment as soon as possible.