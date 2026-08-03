TV actress Aditi Sharma accuses husband of domestic violence, FIR filed

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Mumbai: Television actress Aditi Sharma has accused her husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family of physically and mentally abuse in Mumbai. Police has registered an First Information Report in this matter.

Following the FIR, a case has been registered against husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. investigation has been launched by the police to know the truth.

Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik got married in the year 2024 during the month of November.

Television actress has alleged that Abhineet often argues with him, abuses her, questions her character, checks her phone, bars her from talking with her family. She also alleges that her husband takes money from her instead of providing household expenses.

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She also accused her mother-in-law and sister-in-law of supporting the harassment and refusing to return her wedding jewellery.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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