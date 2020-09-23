Disha Parmar covid positive
Photo Credit: Kalkifashion

TV Actor Disha Parmar Tests Covid Positive, Informs On Instagram

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram.

“As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful,” she wrote.

Hours later, she seemed in a brighter mood, posting a birthday note for singer and rumoured boyfriend Rahul Vaidya, expressing inability to be with him owing to her ill-health.

“HAPPPYYYY BIRTHDAY TO YOU! I wish the least i could do was to come and wish you but then Life happened! Nevertheless, all the happiness, all the love and all the wishes for you in Life! Only the Best,” she wrote.

Reportedly, Disha’s mother contracted the virus 10 days ago.

