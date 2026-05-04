Trisha arrives at Vijay’s residence as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu

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Chennai: Actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted arriving at the residence of Thalapathy Vijay as Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today,Trisha, visited Tirupati on the eve of her 43rd birthday, arrived in a white car and smiled for the cameras outside Vijay’s residence in Chennai.

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay’s residence in Chennai. The video, shared by ANI, carried the caption: “Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 of the total 234 seats in the state.”

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#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Thalapathy’ Vijay’s family was seen celebrating at their residence. The celebrations were marked with joy and music and the family members were seen dancing and singing the song , Whistle Podu from his movie GOAT (The Greatest of All Time)