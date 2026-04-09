Trimurti Films sues Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for ‘Unauthorised’ use of Tirchi Topiwale song

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Dhurandhar maker Aditya Dhar has landed in legal trouble after Trimurti Films filed a lawsuit against his production banner, B62 Studios over the song Rang De Lal.

The Trimurti Films has alleged that the song Tirchi Topiwale or a version substantially similar to it, has been used in the Rang De lal song without authorisation or taking permission from them, reported Bar and Bench.

Tirchi Topiwale song originally was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji with lyrics by Anand Bakshi for the 1989 film Tridev.

According to reports, the company has claimed ownership and control over the relevant rights in both the musical composition and the sound recording. The company alleged that the portion of the song used in Dhurandhar 2 track amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.

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The company has sought to restrain the further use of the song. Trimurti Films has also raised concerns over the song’s potential commercial exploitation through theatrical releases, streaming platforms, and promotional material, the report added.

Dhurandhar 2 incorporates portions of the original song in Rang De Lal, which also features new lyrics and fresh vocals. The updated version has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The lyric video for the song, released on YouTube by T-Series, credits the original composers and singers.

In the music credits for Rang De Lal, Kalyanji-Anandji are listed alongside Shashwat Sachdev. Amit Kumar is credited as a singer along with Jasmine Sandlas, Afsana Khan, and Reble, while Anand Bakshi is credited as a lyricist alongside Jasmine Sandlas and Reble.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in net domestic collections in India.