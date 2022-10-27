Trailer Release: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan’s digital era continues as the most awaited web series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ new season trailer released on Thursday.

The Junior B shared the trailer on his Instagram handle captioning that ‘the game of shadows has just begun.’

Notably, the web series will be streaming on the OTT platform via Amazon Prime Video on November 9. Once again the dreadful game of death will be seen in this web series. The horrifying web series stars Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh along with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Besides, Saiyami Kher and Naveen Kasturia also starred in the web show.

The mysterious web series is exclusively directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment. The web series’s new season is scripted by Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The Prime Video India Youtube handle portrayed the upcoming action-packed series synopsizing in the caption that, ‘J’s existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started, leading Avinash to confront his merging dual identity. But this time around, he has a new partner-in-crime, Victor. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga.’

It is to be noted here that, Junior Bachchan debuted on the OTT platform through the first season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, which has received a positive response from the audience. Besides, Abhishek has also been portraying roles in the movies like Ludo (Netflix) and Dasvi (Netflix and JioCinemas), The Big Bull (Disney+ Hotstar) and Bob Biswas (ZEE5) and was praised in abundant.

Notably, Manmarziyaan was Abhishek Bachchan’s last theatrical release in 2018.