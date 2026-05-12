Trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika’s ‘System’ out now

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Mumbai : The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika-starrer ‘System’ was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

The courtroom drama is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner of Baweja Studios by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga.

The trailer for ‘System’ opens with Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm. To pull it off, she recruits Sarika (Jyotika) – a street-smart courtroom stenographer, who secretly harbors motives of her own. What follows is a fast-moving glimpse into intense courtroom battles, messy relationships, and some powerful moments, according to a press note.

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Neha, an ambitious public prosecutor, shared, “Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I’m always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes–from Dahaad to now System. This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny’s clear vision helped me bring out my best and I’m excited to see how audiences respond when System premieres.”

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Opening up about her role, Jyotika, said, “Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality coexist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings. Being part of a Prime Original movie has been a great experience. Prime Video is known for sharing meaningful stories with audiences across India and globally, and I am certain System will resonate with everyone.”

Ashutosh Gowariker in lead roles, System, it also features Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta in pivotal roles

System, which also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta, will be released on May 22.

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(ANI)