Trailer of Shilpa Shetty-hosted show ‘Maa Hai Na’ out now
The trailer of Maa Hai Na, hosted by Shilpa Shetty, has been released, offering a glimpse into the emotional and entertaining new show.
Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty will be seen donning a host hat for the show ‘Maa Hai Na’.
On Tuesday, the show’s trailer was unveiled. The makers have descirbed the show as a “non-fiction original comedy cooking show pairs six Gen Zs with their moms for an unpredictable, high-energy kitchen showdown.”
With Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the host, “expect comedy, chaos, emotional throwbacks, and plenty of pressure as these contestants step out of their comfort zones.”
On being a part of the show, Shilpa, in a press note, said, “The moment I watched the trailer of Maa Hai Na, it instantly reminded me of how emotional and chaotic kitchens can be in every Indian family. Maa Hai Na is not just about cooking; it’s about those little moments between a mother and child that we often take for granted. The show has laughter, pressure, nostalgia, and genuine emotions that surprised me, and I love how beautifully it captures the madness and magic of that relationship.”
She added, “A complete show packed with great energy, entertainment and emotion. What I didn’t expect at all was that in all the humour we found emotions that were heartwarming and just like we believe in every Indian home, ‘ Maa hai Na … toh Sab possible hai !!”
List of contestants:
Sunita Ahuja with daughter, Tina Ahuja
Urvashi Dholakia with son, Kshitij Dholakia
Tanya Mittal with mother, Sunita Mittal
Gullu with mother, Munesh Tanwar
Shahida Ansari with nephew, Afghan
Bhagyashre E Sharma with mother, Rinju Sharma
Manisha Rani with her father, Manoj Kumar
The show will start from June 12 on ZEE5.
(Source: ANI)