Trailer of Dhurandhar 2 to drop tomorrow at 11:01 AM, confirms Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: The highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now scheduled to be released on March 7 at 11:01 AM. Actor Ranveer Singh confirmed the timing, building excitement among fans that have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the upcoming action thriller.

Earlier, reports suggested that the trailer would arrive online on March 6. However, the launch was reportedly postponed because of technical issues, leading the makers to push the release by a day.

The film’s theatrical release is planned for March 19, and the box office landscape has shifted in its favour. The makers of Toxic, starring Yash, recently moved the film’s release from March 19 to June 4, 2026. The decision was taken due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which is considered a major overseas market for the movie.

Since Yash enjoys a huge fan following in that region, the producers preferred delaying the film to ensure a smoother international rollout. Releasing it during the uncertain situation could have affected its global box office performance.

With this change, the much-talked-about clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 will no longer take place. What was expected to be one of the biggest box office battles of the year has now turned into two separate solo releases.

Earlier Speculation Around Trailer

Before the official announcement, there were rumours that the trailer might arrive on March 3, just ahead of the Holi celebrations. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh clarified that no official plan had been made for a trailer launch on that date.

About the Film

Dhurandhar 2 is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Unlike the first film, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel will arrive in theatres in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first instalment featured a strong ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. It introduced viewers to an intense espionage drama revolving around an Indian intelligence officer working undercover in Karachi to dismantle a dangerous terror network.

The sequel continues the gripping storyline, following Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has now become deeply involved in Pakistan’s criminal underworld while carrying out his mission.