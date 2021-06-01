Trailer Of Dhanush Starrer Gangster Drama ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ Released

By IANS

Chennai: The trailer of National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush’s gangster drama “Jagame Thandhiram” dropped on Tuesday.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George in pivotal roles, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

The trailer shows Dhanush as a nomadic gangster working with global mafia, as he is conflicted between being allies with them or revolting against them.

Actress Aishwarya, whose glimpse in the trailer showed her in a glamorous role, wrote on her Instagram account: “The Jagame Thandhiram trailer is here and I am soooper effing proud of this one.”

The film will stream on Netflix from June 18.

 

 

