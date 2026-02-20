Toxic teaser out: Yash preaches of “manners” in this violent war of power film

Bengaluru: The highly-awaited teaser of ‘Toxic: A fairytale for grown-ups’ is finally out, offering a glimpse into the brutal world of Yash where violence dictates rule.

Starring KGF fame actor Yash in the lead role, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in the prominent roles.

The teaser begins with the introduction of a war with Yash in the centre. Moving from a circus setting to an East Asian-inspired backdrop, the story appears to span different time periods with a dark, edgy atmosphere.

As the road to glory appears to reach a dead end for Yash, the actor gets prepared for a battle against the odds. He was seen swinging knives, firing guns and practising violence with brutality at its peak.

The teaser concludes with Yash delivering a dialogue about “manners” after he ends up killing a man by bashing his head on the table with an ashtray. The last part of the teaser introduces the villain.

KVN Productions, the production banner of the film has shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Friday.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash’s intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

(Source: ANI)

