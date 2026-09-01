Toxic box office day 6: Yash’s film drops sharply on first monday

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Mumbai: The box office collection of Yash’s film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups took a dip significantly on its first Monday. The film is estimated to have collected around Rs 7.45 crore in India on its Day six.

As per reports, the film registered a phenomenal start as it managed to collect Rs 101.10 crore at the box office across India. However, over the next few days, the movie showed a decline in its earnings.

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The movie minted Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3 of its release and garnered Rs 25.15 crore on the fourth day. On Sunday, Day 5, the film earned nearly Rs 23 crore. With Monday’s collection, Toxic’s India net collection has summed up to approximately Rs 221.55 crore.

Toxic stars Yash in the main role and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Other actors featured in the film are Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Venkat K Narayana and Yash have produced Toxic under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.