Toxic box office day 11: Yash’s film gets Saturday boost

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Mumbai: Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups saw a marginal growth in box office collections on its second Saturday.

As per reports, the film collected a Rs 2.04 crore (India) collection. The figure is a 16.6% spike compared to the film’s Friday collection of Rs 1.75 crore.

Post these numbers, the film has collected a total of Rs 243.09 crore, added reports.

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The film has also made its presence felt on international shores. The global collections of the film have escalated to a Rs 333.45 crore mark.

Although the collection on second Saturday saw an uptick, Toxic seems to have lost momentum ever since its opening.

Going by recent trends, the film appears to be heavily dependent on weekend numbers to stay strong during its theatrical run.