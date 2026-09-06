Toxic box office day 10: Yash’s film slows down, eyes rs 250 crore mark

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Mumbai: The run of the Yash-starrer “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups” on Day 10 in theaters saw a steep fall in its collections.

The film on its tenth day at the box office, grossed approximately Rs 1.75 crore net in India, pushing its total domestic gross collection of the film to Rs 239.52 crore.

With this number on Friday, Toxic hit its lowest collection number so far in India.

As of now, the film is racing towards theRs 240 crore mark andis expected to cross the same today. Toxic needs about Rs 10.48 crore to enter the Rs 250 crore club in India.

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Overseas, the film has breached through the Rs 328 crore mark and the collection numbers for the film in world-wide gross are nearing to hit the 350 crore landmark.

The Geetu Mohandas’ directorial film was a grand hit on its opening day and the first day collection gross was Rs 101.10 crore net in India.

On the subsequent days the collection steadily dropped and is entering the second week of its box office run on which the second Friday performance of the movie will determine whether the film is going to hit the 250 Cr landmark or no in India.